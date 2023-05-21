2023 NFLPA Rookie Premiere: First look at running back De’Von Achane in his Miami Dolphins uniform

The NFLPA’s 2023 rookie premiere presented by Panini is currently taking place at the Los Angeles Coliseum in sunny southern California, and it’s the first opportunity for many fans to get a look at some of their favorite rookies in their gameday attire.

Unfortunately, not all rookies had the opportunity to attend this event. Dolphins second-round pick Cam Smith wasn’t invited (I don’t know why) and several others didn’t make the cut of 45 players. The only player from Miami’s 2023 draft class that received an invite was Texas A&M running back, De’Von Achane.

Achane was the Dolphins third-round draft pick (84th overall) back in April and hopes to quickly become one of the most explosive backs in all of football. Yesterday, the NFLPA released a group photo of the 2023 rookie class — and Achane looked great in his Dolphins uniform.

Several other pictures from the event surfaced on social media and I did my best to capture each one I came across.

Here was one of the first photos of Achane in his full threads which was posted on his Instagram story.

And another one with Las Vegas Raiders pass-rusher Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (Texas).

There’s a good chance a few more will circulate in the coming days, but for now, this is our first look at Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane in his game day uniform. #FinsUp

What are your thoughts on rookie running back De’Von Achane? Do you think he will make an immediate impact in Miami? Is he the Dolphins running back of the future? Do you think Dalvin Cook will be on Miami’s opening day roster? Let us know in the comments section below!