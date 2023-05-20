Isaiah Wynn on what he does best: I protect my quarterback and whoever has the ball

Location and situation are the primary reasons former New England Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn joined the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal.

Wynn, 27, became a free agent after four years with the Patriots and didn’t sign with a team until after the draft. When meeting with the media on May 16, he explained his decision to move to Florida and join the Dolphins.

“They’re definitely building something special,” Wynn said. “Who wouldn’t want to be a part of it? And then get the opportunity to come home, that was a no-brainer for me.

“I was born in Tampa, but I was raised in St. Pete. St. Pete’s where I live during the offseason, so Florida is home. I’m definitely happy to be home, no doubt.”

Wynn allowed four sacks while playing 343 snaps at right tackle before a foot injury derailed his season in 2022. He played in nine games before suffering the injury in Week 11.

The No. 23 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft played 2,032 snaps at left tackle throughout the first three years of his career. While Wynn has only played 343 snaps at right tackle — all coming in 2022 — he’s prepared to play either position for the Dolphins.

“I’m good playing either way, either position,” Wynn said. “I’m just here to help the team to achieve one goal and that’s win, so that’s the reason why I’m here.”

With 40 career starts under his belt, Wynn didn’t have to think long after being asked what he does best.

“I block, man, and I protect my quarterback and whoever has the ball.,” Wynn said. “So that’s kind of the general scope and I look forward to continuing to get better because you’ve never got it all put together. So I’m looking forward to continue to get better.”