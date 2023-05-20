Carolina Panthers part ways with former Miami Dolphins undrafted gem

Former Colorado State and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams was unclaimed on waivers after being released by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

Williams spent the 2022 NFL season on Carolina’s practice squad and was released with quarterback Jacob Eason ahead of next week’s organized team activities, the team announced.

The three-year member of the Dolphins appeared in Carolina’s Week 18 game against the New Orleans Saints, but he was held targetless on just two offensive snaps. Williams entered the league by signing with Miami as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2019, and earned a spot on the final 53-man roster.

In the first game of his career against the Baltimore Ravens, Williams caught three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown. His top game as a rookie featured five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns against the New York Jets — but Williams left the game with a torn ACL, which ended his rookie year.

The injury bug struck Williams again in 2020 as he was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 11 with a foot injury. He played in eight games in each of his three seasons with the Dolphins and has 56 receptions on 111 targets for 787 yards and three touchdowns throughout his 24-game career.

While Williams did sign a one-year contract with the Dolphins on March 15, 2022, he was later waved on August 30.