The Draft Network grades Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Draft class tops among AFC East teams

The Draft Network released their grades for all NFL teams from the 2023 NFL Draft on Twitter Monday night, and when it came to ranking the drafts from all AFC East teams, the Miami Dolphins graded out the highest with a solid B- grade.

The Dolphins only had four selections, but according to The Draft Network, they made the most of their picks, drafting high values throughout the entire selection process.

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets tied for second place — each earning C+ grades for their drafts. The Bills made six selections, while the Jets added seven rookies to the squad before undrafted free-agent signings.

Bringing up the rear — as many predict they will when win/loss records are tallied at the conclusion of the season — was the New England Patriots. The Draft Network gave them a C- for their whopping twelve selections.

Draft grades are certainly a subjective matter, yet it is fun to see where teams stack up after the selection process, especially when the Miami Dolphins beat out all of their AFC East rivals. In a few short months, we will find out if Miami’s rookies will make an impact on the field and not just on Twitter graphics.