What's the consensus among Miami Dolphins fans? W/Poll

Every offseason the Miami Dolphins go through the ritual of churning the roster as does every other team in the NFL. First, there are teams singing free agents or re-upping their own players. Then comes the draft. That is then followed by another round of free agency and then there is a third round of free agency that comes following the June first cuts and none of that includes the trades for players or players for current year or future years picks. Amidst all this movement of players on and off of rosters the media, both local and national are busy telling us how each NFL division will sort itself out during the following season based on the moves made by each team.

As it pertains to the Miami Dolphins I have seen everything from the Phins winning the division outright to them being in last place for the upcoming season. So now that I have seen my fair share of projections from people in the media I want to know what you, the actual Miami Dolphins fan think.

So tonight the question is where do you believe the team will wind up position-wise in the AFC East once this next season is over based on the improvement of the Dolphins versus the three other squads in our division and why?

Please give us your answers and thoughts on why you picked that position in the division for the Dolphins in the comments section below (and please do not forget to vote in our poll!)-