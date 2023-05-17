NFL Schedule Release: Miami Dolphins Release Dates and Times for 2023 Preseason

Less than a week after the Miami Dolphins — and the rest of the National Football League — revealed their 2023 regular season schedules, the dates and times are now officially set for Miami's 2023 preseason campaign.

According to the team's official Twitter account, the Miami Dolphins will play three preseason games in August, with two matchups on the road and one at home.

The first of Miami's preseason matchups will take place on Friday, August 11th, at home versus the new and improved Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff for Week One is at 7:30 PM ET.

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins will then travel west to take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. Miami's week two matchup is slated for Saturday, August 19th. Kickoff for that game is at 8 PM ET.

Lastly, Miami will wrap up its 2023 NFL preseason with an inner-state matchup vs. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 26th. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM ET.

Unlike in years prior, the Dolphins will not face any of their 2023 preseason opponents during the regular season. However, it is still unknown whether the team will host joint practices at home — or on the road — as we saw in previous years with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Last season, the Miami Dolphins went 2-1 during the preseason — kickstarting a new era of Dolphins football. Tickets for the upcoming 2023 NFL season can be found on the Miami Dolphins' official website or by clicking HERE.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins 2023 Preseason schedule? Which preseason matchup are you most looking forward to? What players do you think have the most to prove in the preseason? Which position do you think the Dolphins still need to add to as OTAs and training camp near? Let us know in the comments section below!