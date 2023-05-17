Dolphins assistant head coach, tight ends coach Jon Embree attending NFL Coach Accelerator Program

The NFL announced on Wednesday their inaugural Coach Accelerator Program to be held in conjunction with the annual Spring League Meetings on May 21-23 in Minneapolis. The Coach Accelerator program follows last year’s Coach and Front Office Accelerator and Front Office Accelerator programs. The intent behind the Coach Accelerator Program this year is to promote “greater diversity across the NFL” and “to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships.”

This year, there are 40 participants, including 16 who took part in one of the accelerator programs last year. Included in the group is Miami Dolphins assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree. He also attended the 2022 Coach and Front Office Accelerator in Atlanta

Embree played tight end for the Los Angeles Rams from 1987 -1988 before an injury sidelined his career. He made had brief stints in trying to come back with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos but turned to coaching, starting at the high school level in 1992 before moving to Colorado in 1993. He stayed with the Buffaloes through the 2002 season, spending time working with the tight ends, defensive ends, wide receivers, and kickers during that span. He spent three years at UCLA, working as the assistant head coach and working with the wide receivers and tight ends during that time, before a three year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs as their tight ends coach from 2006 through 2008.

After a year off, he moved over to the Washington Commanders franchise in 2010 as their tight ends coach before being hired as the head coach at Colorado. After two seasons, he was hired as the tight ends coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2013, then held the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 204 through 2016. In 2017, he was hired by the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach and tight ends coach, holding that position until he moved to the Dolphins when Miami hired 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach in 2022.

“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”

“It was a great experience to be a part of the first Accelerator, and I’m excited to continue this journey,” said Charles London, Game Coordinator and Quarterback Coach, Tennessee Titans. “I look forward to networking and growing my professional development.”

Also attending this year’s accelerator are:

Teryl Austin - Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Beatty - Los Angeles Chargers

Marcus Brady* - Philadelphia Eagles

Callie Brownson - Cleveland Browns

Mike Caldwell* - Jacksonville Jaguars

DeMarcus Covington* - New England Patriots

Ronald Curry - New Orleans Saints

Matt Daniels - Minnesota Vikings

Sean Desai - Philadelphia Eagles

Tony Dews* - Tennessee Titans

Aden Durde - Dallas Cowboys

Leslie Frazier

Jerry Gray* - Atlanta Falcons

Pep Hamilton

Richard Hightower - Chicago Bears

Frisman Jackson* - Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Johnson* - Philadelphia Eagles

Jerrod Johnson - Houston Texans

Randy Jordan* - Washington Commanders

Kerry Joseph* - Seattle Seahawks

Cato June - Indianapolis Colts

Thaddeus Lewis - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Charles London* - Tennessee Titans

Anthony Lynn - San Francisco 49ers

Keenan McCardell - Minnesota Vikings

Thomas McGaughey* - New York Giants

Dave Merritt - Kansas City Chiefs

Scottie Montgomery - Detroit Lions

Jeff Nixon* - New York Giants

Tony Oden - New York Jets

Christian Parker - Denver Broncos

Aubrey Pleasant - Los Angeles Rams

Kris Richard*

Kelly Skipper - Buffalo Bills

Willie Taggart - Baltimore Ravens

Drew Terrell - Arizona Cardinals

Troy Walters* - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Whitt Jr.* - Dallas Cowboys

Greg Williams - Green Bay Packers

* Previous attendance at an accelerator program.

Nixon is the running backs coach for the Giants, having held the same position with the Dolphins from 2011 - 2015. Oden is currently the senior defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach for the Jets. He previously served as the Dolphins defensive backs coach (2018) and safeties coach (2019).