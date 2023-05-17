Dolphins assistant head coach, tight ends coach Jon Embree attending NFL Coach Accelerator Program

The NFL announced on Wednesday their inaugural Coach Accelerator Program to be held in conjunction with the annual Spring League Meetings on May 21-23 in Minneapolis. The Coach Accelerator program follows last year’s Coach and Front Office Accelerator and Front Office Accelerator programs. The intent behind the Coach Accelerator Program this year is to promote “greater diversity across the NFL” and “to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships.”
This year, there are 40 participants, including 16 who took part in one of the accelerator programs last year. Included in the group is Miami Dolphins assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree. He also attended the 2022 Coach and Front Office Accelerator in Atlanta
Embree played tight end for the Los Angeles Rams from 1987 -1988 before an injury sidelined his career. He made had brief stints in trying to come back with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos but turned to coaching, starting at the high school level in 1992 before moving to Colorado in 1993. He stayed with the Buffaloes through the 2002 season, spending time working with the tight ends, defensive ends, wide receivers, and kickers during that span. He spent three years at UCLA, working as the assistant head coach and working with the wide receivers and tight ends during that time, before a three year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs as their tight ends coach from 2006 through 2008.
After a year off, he moved over to the Washington Commanders franchise in 2010 as their tight ends coach before being hired as the head coach at Colorado. After two seasons, he was hired as the tight ends coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2013, then held the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 204 through 2016. In 2017, he was hired by the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach and tight ends coach, holding that position until he moved to the Dolphins when Miami hired 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach in 2022.
“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”
“It was a great experience to be a part of the first Accelerator, and I’m excited to continue this journey,” said Charles London, Game Coordinator and Quarterback Coach, Tennessee Titans. “I look forward to networking and growing my professional development.”
Also attending this year’s accelerator are:
Teryl Austin - Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Beatty - Los Angeles Chargers
Marcus Brady* - Philadelphia Eagles
Callie Brownson - Cleveland Browns
Mike Caldwell* - Jacksonville Jaguars
DeMarcus Covington* - New England Patriots
Ronald Curry - New Orleans Saints
Matt Daniels - Minnesota Vikings
Sean Desai - Philadelphia Eagles
Tony Dews* - Tennessee Titans
Aden Durde - Dallas Cowboys
Leslie Frazier
Jerry Gray* - Atlanta Falcons
Pep Hamilton
Richard Hightower - Chicago Bears
Frisman Jackson* - Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Johnson* - Philadelphia Eagles
Jerrod Johnson - Houston Texans
Randy Jordan* - Washington Commanders
Kerry Joseph* - Seattle Seahawks
Cato June - Indianapolis Colts
Thaddeus Lewis - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Charles London* - Tennessee Titans
Anthony Lynn - San Francisco 49ers
Keenan McCardell - Minnesota Vikings
Thomas McGaughey* - New York Giants
Dave Merritt - Kansas City Chiefs
Scottie Montgomery - Detroit Lions
Jeff Nixon* - New York Giants
Tony Oden - New York Jets
Christian Parker - Denver Broncos
Aubrey Pleasant - Los Angeles Rams
Kris Richard*
Kelly Skipper - Buffalo Bills
Willie Taggart - Baltimore Ravens
Drew Terrell - Arizona Cardinals
Troy Walters* - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Whitt Jr.* - Dallas Cowboys
Greg Williams - Green Bay Packers
* Previous attendance at an accelerator program.
Nixon is the running backs coach for the Giants, having held the same position with the Dolphins from 2011 - 2015. Oden is currently the senior defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach for the Jets. He previously served as the Dolphins defensive backs coach (2018) and safeties coach (2019).
