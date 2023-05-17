Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Quick-hit thoughts on ex-Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn signing with Dolphins - Pats Pulpit

After five years in New England, Wynn is taking his talents to the Miami Dolphins.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Quinnen Williams’ Twitter profile is generating attention - Gang Green Nation

Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is seeking a new contract. Williams has sat out the voluntary portion of the offseason program to date, presumably because players don’t have many other...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Opinion: Burning questions for the Bills before spring practices begin - Buffalo Rumblings

Where our eyes are

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Power ranking the Ravens’ most difficult matchups of the 2023 season - Baltimore Beatdown

Breaking down the easiest and hardest games following the schedule release





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Pittsburgh Steelers bringing back Mason Rudolph in 2023 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers solidify their quarterback room by bringing back Mason Rudolph.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

A hot take on the Bengals’ supposed weakest position - Cincy Jungle

You serious Clark?





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Prior to Za’Darius Smith trade, Browns roster ranked worst in AFC North - Dawgs By Nature

Browns have a lot to prove going into 2023 after Andrew Berry’s busy offseason

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Value of Things: Grading the Texans Big Trade, Part Two - Battle Red Blog

How successful are top five edge rushers?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Ryan Tannehill is the Titans week 1 starter - Music City Miracles

"This is his team, he’s the guy."





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Colin Cowherd predicts Jaguars will be the AFC’s no. 1 seed - Big Cat Country

The Herd’s radio show host believes Jacksonville’s schedule could lead to a first-round bye in the playoffs.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Demonstrated His High End Character by ‘Quietly Cleaning Up’ Behind the Scenes - Stampede Blue

Colts QB Anthony Richardson quietly behind the scenes recently demonstrated his exceptional makeup.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

XFL standouts hoping to crack Broncos’ final 53 - Mile High Report

But right now head coach Sean Payton just wants to get the best 90 players he can find on the field as the team starts gearing up this summer for training camp.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Bolts fall 2 spots in ESPN’s post-NFL draft power rankings - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers got better during the NFL draft, but not enough to keep them from being overtaken by a pair of teams.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Josh McDaniels draft trends follow-up - Silver And Black Pride

Taking a look to see which trends still hold after the 2023 draft for Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs’ undrafted free agents set to push last season’s reserves - Arrowhead Pride

Frequent game-day inactives from 2022 may have their work cut out to stay in Kansas City.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

How will the Saquon Barkley-Giants’ contract drama end? - Big Blue View

Let’s look at where things stand, and where they might end up





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Sean Desai explains his vision for the Eagles’ defense - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles’ new DC said that being back in Philly is a homecoming for him and his wife.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

3 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys offense will be better in 2023 - Blogging The Boys

There’s an argument to be made that this Cowboys offense will be better this year.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

5 Commanders players who should be concerned following Washington’s NFL offseason moves - Hogs Haven

Now through the first round of free agency and the draft, and entering the second round of free agency, it’s a good time to look at which players might be vulnerable to replacement on Washington’s...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

For Cheddar or Wurst: And now for something completely different for the Green Bay Packers - Acme Packing Company

Out is the Rodgers Ruckus. All aboard the Love train!





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

2023 Detroit Lions draft: Expectations for all 8 rookies in Year 1 - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions added plenty of promising picks during the NFL Draft. What are your expectations for this rookie class?





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Bears 2023 Schedule: What is the hardest stretch of games? - Windy City Gridiron

The WCG crew gives their pick for the toughest stretch of games on the Bears' 2023 schedule.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings want to “do right” by Dalvin Cook - Daily Norseman

But they might not have the ability to do so

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

BREAKING NEWS: Saints sign WR James Washington to a one-year deal, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints continue to stockpile WR’s.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Tyler Allgeier excited about pairing with Bijan Robnison for dominant Falcons ground game - The Falcoholic

The Falcons’ rookie rushing yardage record holder talks about the newest rookie running back on the roster and how they will elevate the offense together as a tandem.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Which Panthers veterans will earn their first Pro Bowl nod in 2023? - Cat Scratch Reader

Four Panthers vets have been knocking on the door to the Pro Bowl for years. Is 2023 the year they’ll finally be let in?





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Buccaneers will miss Tom Brady, Mike Edwards, Ryan Succop in 2023 season - Bucs Nation

For Tampa Bay Bucs, this season will be all about new faces in new places. Which old face will the Bucs miss the most?

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Why Christian McCaffrey is likely a big factor in Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback confidence - Niners Nation

The star running back is arguably the ultimate ‘easy button’.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals sign veteran punter and ASU alum Matt Haack - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have brought in a veteran punter.

The Cardinals announced on Monday the team has signed veteran Matt Haack to a contract.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Seahawks Mini-Camp 2023: Rookies impressed with team culture, Pete Carroll - Field Gulls

Praise for Pete Carroll abounds with the new class.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

ESPN rankings have Jalen Ramsey on NFL’s best CBs unit, Rams now 32nd - Turf Show Times

Do the Dolphins have the best secondary in the NFL and do the Rams have the worst?