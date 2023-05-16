New Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn’s contract numbers are in

Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn — former first round selection of the New England Patriots — officially signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday. On Tuesday, his contract numbers became available.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Wynn signed a one year deal with the Dolphins worth $2.3 million in base salary, however the deal can be worth up to $2.7 million with incentives.

Terms on OT Isaiah Wynn’s 1-year contract with the Dolphins: a base value of $2.3M, with a max value of $2.7M via incentives. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2023

Wynn has experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line, including left tackle, left guard and right tackle. It remains to be seen where Miami is looking to play the 27-year-old, but there has been a lot of speculation that Wynn was brought in to compete for a starting job — leaving both left guard and right tackle as options for the new addition.

As far as starting tackles go, Wynn’s $2.3 million base salary is a bargain, considering Austin Jackson — Miami’s own disappointing first round tackle selection — is making $2.47 million in base salary in 2023 according to Spotrac.

In February, Pro Football Focus predicted Isaiah Wynn to sign a two year deal worth $10.5 million per season.

PFF has predicted the top #Patriots free-agent contracts:



WR Jakobi Meyers

4-years $64M, $40M gtd.



CB Jonathan Jones

2-years $11M, $7M gtd.



OT Isaiah Wynn

2-years $21M, $13.75M gtd.



S Devin McCourty

1-year $8M, $7M gtd. — Justin Ramos (@NEPinsider) February 24, 2023

Obviously Wynn’s market was far less active than predicted, so the Dolphins were seemingly able to get a bargain deal for the young player. Yet, Wynn will need to prove himself by earning a contributing role on the team if the deal is truly to be viewed as a good value.

Do you think Isaiah Wynn will earn a starting role for the Dolphins this season? Do you think he’ll play left guard or right tackle in Miami? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13!