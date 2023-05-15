The Miami Dolphins bolstered the offensive line by signing two former first-round picks on Monday

The third-and-final wave of free agency has begun and the Miami Dolphins are determined to provide depth for an offensive line that struggles with injuries.

The franchise announced the additions of a pair of tackles on Monday afternoon, signing former New England Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn and former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi.

News surfaced on Sunday afternoon that the Dolphins acquired Wynn, who has started 40 games over the last four seasons with the New England Patriots. Selected with pick No. 23 in the 2018 NFL Draft, Wynn played 343 snaps at right tackle in 2023 while allowing four sacks and 17 pressures.

According to ProFootballFocus, Wynn’s best season came with he started 10 games in 2020. The former Georgia Bulldog played left tackle that year and allowed just three sacks and 16 total pressures. While most assume Wynn will compete with Austin Jackson for the right tackle spot, Wynn may slide in as the sixth member of Miami’s offensive line due to his versatility.

Jackson played just two games last season while starting left tackle Terron Armstead battled a toe injury and missed four regular-season games.

Ogbuehi was drafted with the 21st pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and has played with five different teams during eight seasons in the NFL. Throughout his time with the Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets, Ogbuehi started in 35 games (21 at right tackle and 14 at left tackle).

The former Texas A&M tackle allowed 21 sacks throughout his career — 17 of which came in two years while starting 25 games with the Bengals. He played 660 snaps at left tackle in 2017 after 583 snaps at right tackle in 2016.

Ogbuehi played more than 275 snaps at right tackle in two of the last three years. Additionally, he hasn’t played more than 96 snaps at left tackle in a season since 2017. While he hasn’t exceeded 300 snaps since then, he hasn’t allowed more than one sack in each of the last five seasons.

General manager Chris Grier expressed faith in Jackson and left guard Liam Eichenburg this offseason. However, the franchise’s latest moves indicate that coach Mike McDaniel prefers experienced veterans as depth — if things don’t proceed according to plans next season.