Miami Dolphins Add XFL DB Bryce Thompson

Another day, another defensive back added to the Miami Dolphins. Bryce Thompson went undrafted in 2021 but found his way onto the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He saw action in 8 games between 2021-2022-mostly as a special teams contributor.

Like so many players struggling to elongate or revitalize their careers, Thompson found an opportunity with the XFL. He appeared in 10 games for the Seattle Sea Dragons, registering 34 tackles and 2 interceptions.

XFL Seattle Sea Dragons DB Bryce Thompson is signing with the #Dolphins, source tells @theScore.



Thompson, 23, has also played for the #Saints. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2023

What Can the Dolphins Expect from Thompson?

Thompson is on the smaller side for a defensive back (about 5’10 1/2) but still held up as an outside corner (where he lined up the majority of his time at Tennessee) in the SEC. He notched 8 interceptions during his career as a Volunteer. Thompson was selected as a Freshman All-American after starting 10 games during his freshman season and being PFF’s highest-graded true freshman cornerback in 2018.

Thompson elected to enter the NFL draft after his junior season. He was expected to be a late-round selection but instead went undrafted. His disappointing athletic measurables-4.56 40, 34 inch vertical, and 7.19 3 cone-likely have much to do with that (never a good combination when you’re already on the smaller side).

At each stop of Thompson’s career, he’s played at a high level (when given the opportunity). While he played mostly at outside corner at Tennessee, he’s seen plenty of action outside of that position to include in the XFL. Thompson will likely compete for reps in the boundary, slot, or possibly safety this upcoming training camp.

Still just 23 years old, Thompson has the opportunity to start fresh in the NFL this year. The question will be whether he has the versatility and athleticism to stick to this loaded Dolphins roster in 2023. Either way, we wish him luck and are excited to see what he can do.