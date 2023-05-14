Dolphins sign tackle Isaiah Wynn on one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing free agent offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 2018 first-round pick by the New England Patriots has primarily played at left tackle in his career. He missed his rookie season with a torn Achilles tendon, playing in 43 games, including 40 starts, over the last four years.

Wynn has battled injuries throughout his career, including a foot injury that limited him to nine games played last season. The Patriots also moved him to right tackle for the 2022 season.

The Dolphins adding a veteran offensive lineman was an expected move. Wynn likely provides competition at right tackle for Austin Jackson but could find himself competing for the left guard position with Liam Eichenberg. Wynn could also be the team’s swing tackle, backing up both Jackson and left tackle Terron Armstead.

Wynn has been a free agent since the start of the new league year in March. He played last season on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.