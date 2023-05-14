Miami Dolphins release a trio of offensive linemen

Just two days into the Miami Dolphins’ rookie minicamp, three undrafted free agent additions along the offensive line were released from the team — Jarrett Horst, Alex Jensen and DJ Scaife.

Horst started eight games at left tackle for Michigan State in 2021 and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection for that season. In 2022, he played an additional seven games for the Spartans at the left tackle spot. He initially started his college career in Iowa at Ellsworth Community College before transferring to Arkansas State for two seasons prior to finishing his collegiate career with Michigan State.

Jensen played his college ball at South Dakota where he was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree in 2022, starting ten games at left tackle as a senior. Jensen was also named second-team All-MVFC his junior season in 2021, while being named honorable mention All-MVFC in 2020. He had 38 starts at left tackle during his college career.

Scaife played five seasons at the University of Miami. The Miami native appeared in 61 games with 52 starts — primarily at the right guard and right tackle positions. Scaife earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2021 and was named honorable mention All-ACC in 2022.

These three moves leave the Dolphins with four spots to fill in order to reach the 90 player limit allowed for training camp. We will keep you updated with how Miami plans to fill those spots when more information is available.