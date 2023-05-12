Miami Dolphins Officially Sign 21 Undrafted Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed their pool of undrafted free agents for the 2023 season. It isn’t the most exciting process for the fan base, but the Dolphins have consistently discovered productive and talented players at this point in the off season. Let’s take a look at everyone they added...

We have signed 21 undrafted free agents. pic.twitter.com/zIA16ba59U — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023

It’s always important to look at which undrafted free agents got the highest signing bonuses. Typically those players are in higher demand and teams are more likely to give them opportunities. The three players with the largest signing bonuses for the Dolphins were Ethan Bonner (DB Stanford), Brandon Pili (DT USC), and Alama Uluave (C San Diego State).

Bonner didn’t become a regular started at Stanford until this past season (his 5th year). He had a strong showing registering ten starts, but Bonner raised more eye brows with the results from his pro day.

His 4.39 40 yard dash, 10 foot 7 inch broad jump, 4.18 second shuttle, and 6.78 second three cone (all elite numbers) were made all the more impressive when you look at his 6 foot 1 inch frame. His ability play at safety or corner could also help him make the 53 man roster.

Pili was an impactful player early in his career but then suffered a torn Achilles in 2021 which derailed both his 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Trojans. Uluave is an intriguing player who has steadily improved each of his seasons with San Diego State-culminating his career with first team all-Mountain West honors.

Most of these guys will be fighting for a roster spot and many of them will either end up on the street or on a practice squad, but they’ll all have an opportunity to make their mark. History also shows us that at least one or two players will take meaningful snaps for this team during the 2023 season.

Which of these players will be next season’s Kader Kohou or Nik Needham?