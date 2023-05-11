NFL schedule release 2023: Miami Dolphins opening odds for all 17 games

The 2023 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, giving us the entire regular season slate of games. The Miami Dolphins will open the season on the road for the first two weeks, starting in California to face the Los Angeles Chargers before heading to Massachusetts to face the New England Patriots.

As all the discussions and breakdowns of the schedule will continue, we take a look this evening at the opening odds for the Dolphins in Week 1. Are they favored to go on the road and beat the Chargers? Or will the Chargers use their season-opening home-field advantage to come out and dispatch the Dolphins?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers have the early advantage, opening as 2.5-point favorites. On the moneyline, the Dolphins are +110 while the Chargers are -130, and the point total for the game is set at 47.5 points.

The Week 2 game, with the Dolphins at the Patriots on Sunday Night Football, gives Miami a slight advantage over their AFC East rivals. The Dolphins have a one-point margin, with the moneyline -115 for Miami and -105 for New England.

Week 3 is a little better for the Dolphins, who are 3.5-point favorites over the Denver Broncos.

Miami is back on the road in Week 4, facing the Buffalo Bills. Miami opens as a 3.5-point underdown for the AFC East rivalry.

In Week 5, the Dolphins open as 4.5-point favorites over the New York Giants. The Dolphins’ Week 6 game is a full touchdown margin, favoring Miami at home over the Carolina Panthers.

Miami’s second Sunday Night Football appearance of the year comes up in Week 7 as they visit the Philadelphia Eagles. DraftKings’ oddsmakers give the Eagles the 2.5-point advantage in a showdown between the two teams with the toughest strengths of schedule in the league this year.

Miami plays the Patriots for the second time on the year with a Week 8 meeting in Miami. After the one-point margin for the Week 2 meeting, the Dolphins have a four-point advantage in the home side of the annual series.

Week 9 has the Dolphins traveling to Germany to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The oddsmakers do not like Miami in this game, installing them as 5.5-point underdogs to the defending Super Bowl champions.

After a Week 10 bye, the Dolphins return home in Week 11 and open the year as 5.5-point favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders for that game.

Week 12 features the league’s first Black Friday game, with the Dolphins visiting the New York Jets, and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on the day after Thanksgiving. The oddsmakers are on board the Rodgers hype train, listing the Jets as 2.5-point favorites for the contest.

Miami continues its road trip in Week 13, visiting the Washington Commanders. The Dolphins are favored by 3.5 points for this game.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook think the Dolphins will have a strong showing in a Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, a game that may or may not feature Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill returning to Miami, where he started his career. Miami is favored by 7.5 points in the game.

Week 15 includes the Dolphins hosting the Jets to close out the annual home-and-home series between the rivals, with Miami giving the Jets 1.5 points in this game.

In Week 16, the Dolphins host the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, and they are favored by 1.5 points for the contest. Miami then travels to visit the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, with Baltimore holding a one-point advantage according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami’s season comes to a close in Week 18 when they host the Bills. The Dolphins are early favorites in that game, holding a 1.5-point advantage.

A lot will change between now and Week 1, let alone by Week 18, but DraftKings Sportsbook is already preparing for the season with its opening odds for each and every game.