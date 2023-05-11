REPORT: Miami Dolphins still looking to add veteran offensive tackle this offseason

Many fans of the Miami Dolphins were hoping the team would add offensive line help with one of their earlier selections during the 2023 NFL Draft. Well, the draft came and went and outside of some undrafted free agents, Miami only added a seventh round rookie tackle out of Michigan named Ryan Hayes to the offensive line room. The lack of urgency when it comes to protecting their oft-injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has left plenty of Dolphins fans feeling a bit uneasy despite cautious optimism surrounding the squad this offseason.

It seems that head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier may have finally gotten the memo from worried Dolphins fans across the country.

On Thursday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald tweeted that the Dolphins are waiting to sign their rookie class while talking to some veteran players about signing deals with Miami.

Dolphins have been holding off on signing their draft picks while working on things with veteran players, according to 2 people briefed on the situation. Fins have the cap space to sign all 4. Dolphins have $2.9 M in space, per overthecap. Another $13.6 M will be added June 1. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 11, 2023

Replying to a question from another Twitter user, Jackson clarified that the Dolphins are still working on re-signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, but are also talking with multiple veteran offensive tackles still on the market.

They've been working on Wilkins. They're also looking at OTs. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 11, 2023

Prior to the draft, it was reported that right tackle Cameron Fleming — formerly of the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Denver Broncos — had visited with the team. Dolphins new offensive line coach Butch Barry coached Fleming in Denver last season.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Dolphins will add offensive line help before the start of the regular season, but all signs are pointing to them bringing in competition for incumbent starting right tackle Austin Jackson who is on the final year of his rookie deal.