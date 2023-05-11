Dolphins schedule release 2023: How many primetime games should Miami have this year?

The NFL schedule for 2023 will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. While some of the games have already been reported and others are leaking out, nothing will be official until tonight. Earlier this week, we asked you how many primetime games the Dolphins should receive this season, ranging from none to five or more.

You seem to be fairly positive about how the league will look at Miami this season. Over two-thirds of the fans predicted three-to-four primetime games for the Dolphins. The early reports of games have already given Miami two stand-alone games, one in Week 9 as the team faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany with a 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff. In Week 12, the Dolphins will visit the New York Jets in the first Black Friday game for the league, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET.

As the day progresses, two rumored Sunday Night Football games could be on Miami’s schedule as well. The Dolphins may be visiting the New England Patriots in Week 2 in primetime, then may be playing a night game at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. While those are not yet confirmed, it does appear Miami may be in the league’s top tier of teams they want to put in front of a national audience this year.

Will Miami pick up an additional couple of primetime games when the schedule is released tonight?

