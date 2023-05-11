 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dolphins schedule release: 2023 NFL regular season announced

The NFL has announced the 2023 schedule. Here are all 17 games for the Miami Dolphins.

By Kevin Nogle Updated
/ new
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The NFL announced the 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday, slotting all 272 games over an 18 week span. The Miami Dolphins’ 2023 schedule is a tough one, on paper the team will face the second-toughest strength of schedule based on last year’s winning percentages, but they also pick up some national respect with several primetime or stand-alone games. We take a look at the Dolphins’ full schedule for the season.

Miami, based on the annual rotation of inter-division matchups, will host the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers this year. They will visit the Bills, Patriots, Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens. How do all of these games fall into place?

Here are all 17 games for the Dolphins, starting with the Chargers in Week 1, progressing to a Week 9 game in Germany against the Chiefs, and a Week 10 bye. The season will finish with a Week 18 AFC East showdown against the Buffalo BIlls.

2023 Miami Dolphins Schedule

2023 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Week Date Opponent Stadium Kickoff
Week Date Opponent Stadium Kickoff
Week 1 Sept. 10 @ Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 2 Sept. 17 @ New England Patriots Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 3 Sept. 24 vs. Denver Broncos Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 1 p.m. ET
Week 4 Oct. 1 @ Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY 1 p.m. ET
Week 5 Oct. 8 vs. New York Giants Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 1 p.m. ET
Week 6 Oct. 15 vs. Carolina Panthers Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 1 p.m. ET
Week 7 Oct. 22 @ Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 8 Oct. 29 vs. New England Patriots Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 1 p.m. ET
Week 9 Nov. 5 @ Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany 9:30 a.m. ET
Week 10 Nov. 12 BYE
Week 11 Nov. 19 vs. Las Vegas Raiders Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 1 p.m. ET
Week 12 Nov. 24 @ New York Jets MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 3 p.m. ET
Week 13 Dec. 3 @ Washington Commanders FedEx Field, North Englewood, MD 1 p.m. ET
Week 14 Dec. 11 vs. Tennessee Titans Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 15 Dec. 17 vs. New York Jets Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 1 p.m. ET
Week 16 Dec. 24 vs. Dallas Cowboys Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 4:25 p.m.
Week 17 Dec. 31 @ Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD 1 p.m. ET
Week 18 Jan. 7 vs. Buffalo Bills Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL TBD

In This Stream

Miami Dolphins 2023 schedule leaks: Live updates, rumors, and confirmed games

View all 9 stories

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...