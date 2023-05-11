Dolphins schedule release: 2023 NFL regular season announced

The NFL announced the 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday, slotting all 272 games over an 18 week span. The Miami Dolphins’ 2023 schedule is a tough one, on paper the team will face the second-toughest strength of schedule based on last year’s winning percentages, but they also pick up some national respect with several primetime or stand-alone games. We take a look at the Dolphins’ full schedule for the season.
Miami, based on the annual rotation of inter-division matchups, will host the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers this year. They will visit the Bills, Patriots, Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens. How do all of these games fall into place?
Here are all 17 games for the Dolphins, starting with the Chargers in Week 1, progressing to a Week 9 game in Germany against the Chiefs, and a Week 10 bye. The season will finish with a Week 18 AFC East showdown against the Buffalo BIlls.
2023 Miami Dolphins Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Stadium
|Kickoff
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Stadium
|Kickoff
|Week 1
|Sept. 10
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Week 2
|Sept. 17
|@ New England Patriots
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Week 3
|Sept. 24
|vs. Denver Broncos
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|1 p.m. ET
|Week 4
|Oct. 1
|@ Buffalo Bills
|Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
|1 p.m. ET
|Week 5
|Oct. 8
|vs. New York Giants
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|1 p.m. ET
|Week 6
|Oct. 15
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|1 p.m. ET
|Week 7
|Oct. 22
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Week 8
|Oct. 29
|vs. New England Patriots
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|1 p.m. ET
|Week 9
|Nov. 5
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
|9:30 a.m. ET
|Week 10
|Nov. 12
|BYE
|Week 11
|Nov. 19
|vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|1 p.m. ET
|Week 12
|Nov. 24
|@ New York Jets
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|3 p.m. ET
|Week 13
|Dec. 3
|@ Washington Commanders
|FedEx Field, North Englewood, MD
|1 p.m. ET
|Week 14
|Dec. 11
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|8:15 p.m. ET
|Week 15
|Dec. 17
|vs. New York Jets
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|1 p.m. ET
|Week 16
|Dec. 24
|vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|4:25 p.m.
|Week 17
|Dec. 31
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
|1 p.m. ET
|Week 18
|Jan. 7
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|TBD
