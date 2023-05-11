How far will the Miami Dolphins fly in 2023?

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to fly 27,110 miles over 17 games, enough for the 3rd-most in the league, as per Adam Schefter on Twitter.

Seahawks will travel 31,600 miles this season, the most in the NFL, per @billsperos.



Here’s how much each team will travel prior to the NFL’s full schedule release Thursday. pic.twitter.com/GTz6CU3idh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

The Dolphins’ travel schedule is heavily skewed by their trip to Germany in November, where they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt. Not to mention, three trips to the northeast to take on their division rivals don’t exactly help either.

However, the Dolphins did receive at least one scheduling break this year, in that they have one more home game (9) than road games (8). Last season, the Dolphins weren’t afforded such a luxury. They also will only fly across 18 time zones, 13th-least in the league.

Whilst the official schedule isn’t out yet, we do know Miami’s home and road opponents already. They are as follows:

Home:

Away: