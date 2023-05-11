Dolphins schedule release 2023: Week 2 Sunday Night Football at Patriots reported

The NFL is set to release its 2023 regular season schedule Thursday night. Two Miami Dolphins games have already been reported, a Week 9 game in Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs and a Week 12 Black Friday contest at the New York Jets. Thursday morning, a third game appears to have leaked, and it could make for an interesting situation.

According to Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley, the Dolphins will visit the New England Patriots in a Sunday Night Football AFC East showdown. Assuming this is correct and that the league is not going to have the Dolphins and Patriots meet two weeks in a row, this would seem to eliminate the possibility of Miami and New England meeting in the season opener for the fourth-straight year.

It also could be setting up for some awkwardness. The Dolphins were punished this offseason with the loss of a 2023 first-round draft pick, as well as a third-round selection in next year’s draft, for tampering with quarterback Tom Brady when he was still under contract with the Patriots. The Patriots have announced they will host Brady, who retired this year, in their home opener, which could be the Week 2 Sunday Night Football game. The league wanting to showcase Brady and the Patriots’ ceremony honoring him makes a Sunday night game a perfect fit, but the fact that it could be the Dolphins on the other side of the field is a little funny.

The full schedule is expected to be released at 8 p.m. ET tonight, with a made-for-TV special on NFL Network. We are piecing together all the Dolphins news, rumors, and schedule leaks here, keeping track of when and where Miami will be playing each of the 18 weeks of the NFL 2023 season.