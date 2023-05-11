WATCH: Will Mike McDaniel actually commit to running the ball more in 2023?

Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. both had career years in 2023. Mostert put up career highs in rushing attempts (181) and rushing yards (891), while Wilson did the same between his time in San Francisco and Miami (176 attempts for 860 rushing yards).

Despite the individual successes of Miami’s top two running backs, the unit struggled as a whole, ranking 27th in the National Football League in regards to rushing yards per game (96.0). Oftentimes, it felt like even if the Dolphins were moving the ball well on the ground, head coach and offensive play-caller Mike McDaniel would turn away from the ground game to focus more on throwing the ball.

McDaniel has since apologized to his running backs for that strategy, and Mostert has said that the Dolphins will try to commit to running the ball more during the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

In a move that perhaps bolsters that notion, the Dolphins drafted former Texas A&M standout running back Devon Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft — their highest running back selection since they took Kenyan Drake in the third round of the 2016 draft.

Where does Achane fit into a group that returns all four backs from last season in Mostert, Wilson, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed?

