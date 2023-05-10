A trip to Germany means Tyreek Hill’s reunion with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium will have to wait

After a shocking trade that brought Tyreek Hill to Miami last offseason, the four-time first-team All-Pro was slated to return to Kansas City as the Dolphins visit the Chiefs in 2023.

An opportunity for Hill to play in front of a stadium loaded with fans of his former team would’ve been must-watch television. However, on Wednesday morning, we learned that the game would take place in Frankfurt, Germany — roughly 4,716 miles from Kansas City.

The NFL announced five games for the 2023 International Series, including a Week 9 matchup between the Dolphins and Chiefs at Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5.

Hill hit the ground running in Miami and finished second in the NFL in both receptions (119) and yards (1,710). Hill embraced the villain role with a trip to Arrowhead looming. On April 5, the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver stated that Chiefs fans should be ready for him to throw up the peace sign at his old stomping grounds.

Now that we know the game will be played overseas, the matchup loses a bit of its flair since it won’t be in front of a stadium of Chiefs fans. New Miami defensive back Jalen Ramsey even took to Twitter to say wanted to play at Arrowhead with Hill.

For clarity actually… I wanted to play in Arrowhead for @cheetah but Germany is ❕ https://t.co/XGdu5fl0V4 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 10, 2023

While the game has lost a bit of its shine, a Week 9 matchup with the defending champions is a compelling benchmark near the midway mark of the regular season schedule.

The complete schedule for the 2023 NFL season will be released on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.