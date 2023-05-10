ESPN ranks Miami Dolphins EDGE rusher unit as 6th best in NFL

Earlier this week, Mike Clay from ESPN ranked Miami’s quarterback room as the 11th best in the National Football League. Today, Clay released his EDGE rusher rankings, and he seemingly likes Miami’s pass rushers more than he does their pass throwers — grading the Dolphins EDGE group as the sixth best in the league.

2023 NFL Edge Rusher Unit Ranks and Depth Charts.



This league has some incredible duos...but the Vikings addition of Marcus Davenport gets them to the top. pic.twitter.com/hoTBhT43gg — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 10, 2023

Miami only trails the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and the top ranked Minnesota Vikings in the rankings.

Led by third year player Jaelan Phillips — seven sacks last season and 8.5 during his rookie year — and former Denver Broncos’ stud Bradley Chubb — eight sacks last season and 28.5 sacks for his five year career — Miami’s pass rushers will likely look to get home with less blitzes under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio than they did under former coordinator Josh Boyer.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Andrew Van Ginkel and Malik Reed round out Miami’s EDGE group, but will look to contribute as they’ve been highly productive players for their teams in the past.

Ogbah had just one sack in an injury shortened season for the Dolphins last year, but contributed 18 combined sacks in his two seasons with Miami prior to 2022.

Van Ginkel has amassed 11 sacks in four seasons in South Florida, while also contributing four forced fumbles as a part time player.

Reed’s most productive seasons came in Denver under Vic Fangio. He tallied eight sacks in 2020 and five sacks in 2021.

