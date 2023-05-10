Miami Dolphins 2023 schedule tracker: New, rumors, leaks, and confirmed games

We are piecing together the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 schedule with all the latest news, rumors, and more.

The NFL is set to release the 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday night in a made-for-TV special. Airing at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, the schedule release is expected to be a three-hour break-down of every game on the 18-week schedule. How will the Miami Dolphins’ schedule look for this season? We are piecing it all together heading into Thursday with all the latest news, updates, and rumors.

We already know Miami’s opponents for the 2023 season. The league uses a rotational process to create the matchups for each season. This year, the AFC East division, including the Dolphins, will face the AFC West and NFC East. Along with the two games each against the other teams in the AFC East, the Dolphins will also face the teams that finished in the same position (second) in the AFC North, AFC South, and NFC South to round out the 17 games on their schedule. That gives Miami the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers at home. As for away games, Miami will visit the Bills, Patriots, Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens.

As news, rumors, and updates to the schedule come out, we will collect it all in this one stream, giving you a one-stop shop to find all the latest information. We will also piece together the schedule, so you can see it as it falls into place.

What we know

The schedule will be fully released on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins will visit Frankfurt, Germany this year, playing against the Chiefs in a home game for Kansas City in Week 9.

The rest of the NFL’s international games this year feature the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London (Week 4), the Jaguars vs. the Buffalo Bills in London (Week 5), the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans in London (Week 6), and the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots in Frankfurt (Week 10)

The Dolphins will visit the Jets in the league’s first Black Friday game.

What we think we know (rumors and unofficial leaks)

2023 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Dates listed are for the Sunday of that week unless the game has been reported to be a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Monday game.

Week 1 (September 10)

Week 2 (September 17)

Week 3 (September 24)

Week 4 (October 1)

Week 5 (October 8)

Week 6 (October 15)

Week 7 (October 22)

Week 8 (October 29)

Week 9 (November 5)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Frankfurt, Germany

Week 10 (November 12)

Week 11 (November 19)

Week 12 (Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Week 13 (December 3)

Week 14 (December 10)

Week 15 (December 17)

Week 16 (December 24)

Week 17 (December 31)

Week 18 (January 7)