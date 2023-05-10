NFL schedule 2023 release: Dolphins vs Jets in league’s first ‘Black Friday’ game

The Miami Dolphins’ 2023 schedule is starting to come together. Earlier on Wednesday, the team announced they will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany on November 5. The full schedule is set to be released on Thursday night, but a second game has now been announced for the Dolphins. The league is planning to play a game on Black Friday - the day after Thanksgiving - for the first time ever, and it will feature Miami.

The Dolphins will visit their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, in the Week 12 contest. The standalone Black Friday game will air on Amazon Prime Video with a 3 p.m. ET kickoff.

Divisional game on Black Friday? YES.



We’re taking on the NY Jets in the Big . Catch us on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/3gaiGnhvnN — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2023

The annual Dolphins at Jets game also features the “Met Life Takeover.” This event is organized by DolFans NYC and averages 1,000 Dolphins fans taking over sections of MetLife Stadium, sitting together and making themselves heard in the Jets’ home stadium.

The full 2023 NFL schedule, including the remainder of the Dolphins’ games, is to be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. The release is set to be published during a made-for-TV event on NFL Network.