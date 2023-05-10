2023 NFL Schedule: Dolphins vs. Chiefs to face off in Frankfurt, Germany on November 5th

The 2023 NFL schedule is set to release on Thursday, May 11th. But today, the league promised to announce several games, including the ever-popular International Series, and your Miami Dolphins are headed to Frankfurt, Germany.

According to the team’s official Twitter account, the Miami Dolphins will head to Frankfurt, Germany, to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on November 5th (Week 9). And as you can imagine, this game is going to be epic!

Pack your bags, we’re going to Germany!



Dolphins vs. Chiefs coming at you live from Frankfurt this November! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/EQubZk1yZZ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2023

The Dolphins are no strangers to International Games. Throughout the team’s history, Miami has played in ten international games posting a 6-4 record. The games included:

Dolphins vs. 49ers - London, 1998 - Win

Dolphins vs. Rams - Japan, 1991 - Win

Dolphins vs. Broncos - Germany, 1992 - Win

Dolphins vs. Broncos - Mexico City, 1997 - Win

Dolphins vs. Giants - London, 2007 - Loss

Dolphins vs. Bills - Toronto, 2008 - Win

Dolphins vs. Raiders - London, 2014 - Win

Dolphins vs. Jets - London, 2015 - Loss

Dolphins vs. Saints - London, 2017 - Loss

Dolphins vs. Jaguars - 2021 - Loss

(* Please note: The first four games the Dolphins played internationally were exhibition games. )

Miami vs. Kansas City was one of the most anticipated games when looking at both teams’ 2023 schedules. Earlier this year, Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines when he revealed how excited he was to play his former team in Arrowhead, promising to be the team’s worst enemy when the two teams faced off later this year.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead stadium this year. Guess what we’re going to do. Guess what we’re going to do. I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against you. I hate to do it. But guess what, I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all’s worst enemy that day. Y’all better change the signals. I know every signal you got!”

Now, he will have to get his revenge in Frankfurt, in front of a jam-packed crowd at The Waldstadion — or better known as Deutsche Bank Park — home of the Bundesliga’s Eintracht Frankfurt football club.

The last time the Dolphins and Chiefs faced off — back on December 13th, 2020 — Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa battled it out in a memorable 27-33 shootout. But, of course, Miami is a much different team now than they were then — and the Chiefs are the reigning and defending Super Bowl Champs. Add in Hill’s promise to get revenge, and this should be one of the best matchups of the 2023 NFL season.

Now if only I didn’t have three kids — and could make the trip back to Frankfurt for this epic matchup!

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany? Are you happy this game won’t be played in Arrowhead? Will you be headed to Germany to watch your Miami Dolphins faceoff against the defending Super Bowl Champs? Let us know in the comments section below!