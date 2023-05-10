Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots roster analysis: DeVante Parker is the No. 1 outside receiver - Pats Pulpit

An in-depth look at New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker heading into the 2023 NFL season.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Robert Saleh confirms Corey Davis will stay with Jets in 2023 - Gang Green Nation

This weekend the Jets are conducting their rookie minicamp at the team facility. Most of the attention is on the top picks, while a number of players are on try outs trying to earn a contract. ...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Behind-the-scenes look at Dalton Kincaid’s first moments as a Buffalo Bill - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills’ official YouTube account gives fans unprecedented access to the team’s newest first-round draft pick

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Report: Ravens considered taking QB Will Levis prior to striking a deal with Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore’s QB situation could have looked much different





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Darnell Washington remains the best value pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers 3rd round selection had a first round grade with some NFL Draft experts.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Zac Taylor says Bengals liked two TE prospects in the draft - Cincy Jungle

Had the draft gone a little differently, the Bengals could have selected a tight end early.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns offseason roster “improvement” top 10 after NFL draft - Dawgs By Nature

NFL free agency and the NFL draft have brought a quality uptick for the Browns

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Houston Texans Dameon Pierce Ready to Break Out - Battle Red Blog

Run Dameon Run.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Should the Tennessee Titans trade Ryan Tannehill? - Music City Miracles

Ryan Tannehill will be the best option for the 2023 Titans, but is he the best option for the well-being of the franchise going forward?





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars winners and losers - Big Cat Country

Who was most impacted by Jacksonville’s draft class?





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts’ Morocco Brown ‘Traveled Almost Weekly’ to Evaluate New QB Anthony Richardson - Stampede Blue

The Colts left no stone unturned regarding their scouting evaluation of new quarterback Anthony Richardson, which was conducted almost weekly.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos searching to find a pass rush this offseason for 2023 - Mile High Report

Will any of the new additions or potential new additions help the Denver Broncos’ pash rush





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Bolts rank among worst offseasons by CBS Sports - Bolts From The Blue

These analysts aren’t big fans of the Chargers’ quiet offseason.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Las Vegas Raiders definitely had a ‘type’ in the NFL draft - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders eyed ball disruption and selected productive defensive prospects in the NFL draft





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Rookie Minicamp 2023: Retired NFL defensive end Wyatt Hubert is trying for a comeback with his home team - Arrowhead Pride

There’s another former K-State defensive end trying to land with the team he’s followed since childhood.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

New York Giants’ rookie mini-camp: First impressions of the 2023 draft class - Big Blue View

This certainly seems like a class of smart, tough, dependable young players





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles Film Review: Tyler Steen could reasonably be a Week 1 starter - Bleeding Green Nation

A closer look at Philadelphia’s newest offensive lineman.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

5 questions about the Cowboys draft that will determine success long-term - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys are hoping their draft picks from 2023 can hit the high bar of potential they see for them down the road.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Jim Irsay warned about tampering with Andrew Luck after Washington's reported interest - Hogs Haven

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay had a stern warning to any teams interested in Andrew Luck, who is still under contract with Indianapolis

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

2023 NFL Schedule: Are the Packers still a primetime draw with Love? - Acme Packing Company

The Packers played four primetime games in 2008 when Aaron Rodgers took over. Will Love receive the same amount?





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

5 Lions players who should be concerned following Detroit’s 2023 draft - Pride Of Detroit

These five players should be concerned about their roles after the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

The State of the Rebuild: Investing Resources - Windy City Gridiron

Has Ryan Poles been playing favorites when it comes to the rebuild of the Chicago Bears?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Why the Vikings Were So Bad in DVOA Last Season- And Why They’ll Be Better This Season - Daily Norseman

Changes on both sides of the ball should lead to improvement in the advanced metric

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

New Orleans Saints roster: Impact of A.T. Perry, 6th round draft pick - Canal Street Chronicles

Rookie wide receiver A.T. Perry joins a crowded wide receiver room at the New Orleans Saints





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons 2023 NFL Draft grades: Fans largely approve of team’s draft class - The Falcoholic

The numbers are clear: Most Falcons fans have favorable opinion about the team’s 2023 draft class.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Four positions the Panthers still need to bolster - Cat Scratch Reader

Even after some solid free agent signings and a serviceable draft, Carolina still has some roster holes to fill.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Bucs quarterback can be this year’s Geno Smith - Bucs Nation

Last year’s NFL season was full of captivating storylines, possibly none more surprising than the growth and development of Geno Smith.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news - What to expect from Jake Moody as a rookie: He’s ‘Money’ within 50 yards - Niners Nation

Taking a deep dive into Moody’s career at Michigan to see what the 49ers are getting in their third round pick





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Best- and worst-case 2023 scenarios for every Cardinals draft pick - Revenge of the Birds

With free agency and the draft in the rearview, it’s time to start looking ahead to the coming season. Let’s try to prognosticate what the season holds for Monti Ossenfort’s first draft class.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Sam’s Film Room: How Jaxon Smith-Njigba fits in the Seahawks offense - Field Gulls

Breakdown looking at Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s skill set and fit in the Seattle Seahawks’ offense under Shane Waldron.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

What it’s like to attend the NFL Draft in person, and solutions for 2024 - Turf Show Times

Solutions that both die-hard and casual fans can enjoy