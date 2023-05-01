Former third-round pick of the Miami Dolphins visited with the New York Jets on Monday

The Miami Dolphins drafted offensive tackle Billy Turner in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Nearly a decade later, it seems like he could be returning to the division.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that Turner, 31, met with the New York Jets on a free-agent visit.

Turner played his college ball at North Dakota State University before being drafted by the Dolphins. In 2016, he was forced to start at left tackle with Branden Albert out with an illness and Laremy Tunsil out with an injured ankle.

The Dolphins surrendered three sacks against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 9, which led to the team releasing Turner and guard Dallas Thomas.

Turner bounced back and landed a roster spot with the Denver Broncos but suffered a broken hand in Week 6 of the 2017 season. He returned to action in 2018 and started 11 games for the Broncos.

Turner signed a four-year $28 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and spent three years with the team before being released on March 14, 2022. He returned to the Broncos and started seven games, allowing two sacks in 483 snaps at right tackle.

While Turner has had some rough moments, he’s bounced back each time throughout his nine-year career. That said, Turner would likely serve as a backup at this point in his career. However, fans wouldn’t be against watching Turner try to contain edge rushers Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb for four quarters.