Miami Dolphins reveal updated jersey numbers for veterans and free agents

Now that the NFL Draft is officially over, it's time for teams to focus on organized team activities, minicamps, and the 2023 NFL regular season. But before this year's Miami Dolphins officially take the field, some of the team's pre-existing veterans and free agents had to answer the all-important question:

"What jersey number should I wear this upcoming season?"

Last week, a few numbers leaked on social media. For example, newly added wide receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios posted an image on Instagram with him wearing his newly appointed #0. But for the most part, many of these numbers were still unknown — until now, that is.

A short time ago, Miami Dolphins official account announced the veterans' new numbers, and for the most part, everything looks good. Except maybe Berrios, who is wearing the newest eligible number and one that may take years to get used to.

Starting the week with some jersey #️⃣s! pic.twitter.com/9tMoXLVKL5 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 1, 2023

Here's a list of the Miami Dolphins' newly assigned jersey numbers.

#0 - Wide Receiver, Braxton Berrios

#3 - Wide Receiver, Chosen Anderson

#4 - Cornerback, Kader Kohou

#5 - Cornerback, Jalen Ramsey

#14 - Quarterback, Mike White

#16 - Punter, Jake Bailey

#21 - Safety, DeShon Elliott

#37 - Running Back, Myles Gaskin

#47 - EDGE, Malik Reed

#51 - Linebacker, David Long Jr.

#67 - Offensive Lineman, Dan Feeney

#77 - Offensive Lineman, Kion Smith

#82 - Tight end, Eric Saubert

#88 - Wide Receiver, Freddie Swain

Next up is Miami's 2023 draft class — but we may have to wait a little while before Cam Smith, Devon Achane, Elijah Higgins, and Ryan Hayes sign their rookie contracts. Though, I think we can all admit we're very intrigued to see what jersey numbers Cam Smith and, especially, Devon Achane select.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins' new jersey numbers? Which numbers do you like? Dislike? Which of these players outside of Jalen Ramsey do you think will have the most significant impact in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

