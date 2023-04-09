Pro Football Focus grades former Dolphins DE Cameron Wake as one of the NFL’s best UDFA signings

Cameron Wake struggled to find a home early in his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State University.

Wake signed with the New York Giants in 2005 and later joined the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, earning the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award in 2007 and sacked opposing quarterbacks 39 times throughout two seasons.

Wake signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2009 and remained with the team until 2019. He spent a season with the Tennessee Titans and finished his career with 100.5 sacks and 364 total tackles in 155 games played. Earning double-digit sacks five times (he logged a career-best 15 sacks in 2012), Pro Football Focus graded Wake as the best undrafted free-agent edge rusher since 2006.

Wake’s grade of 92.4 matched Damon Harrison Sr., a 2016 first-team All-Pro who spent time with the New York Jets, Giants, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers.

Chris Harris Jr., a four-time Pro Bowler at cornerback, earned the highest grade of any UDFA with a 93.6.

The Dolphins struggled to assemble playoff-caliber rosters throughout Wake’s time with the franchise. That said, it’s nice to see the 2012 first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler be recognized for his decade-long run of terrorizing quarterbacks while in aqua and orange.