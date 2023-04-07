Cam Newton is interested in backing up Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton is hoping to land on an NFL roster after recently throwing passes at Auburn’s pro day in late March.

On Wednesday, Newton took to his Youtube channel and suggested nine quarterbacks he would be interested in backing up.

“There’s a narrative that’s out there that says, you know, Cam does not want to be a backup,” Newton said. “I never said I didn’t want to be a backup, so I’m going to take this time to explain who and what situation I would want to be a backup to and for.”

The list included Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Justin Fields (Chicago Bears), Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns), Jalen Hurts (Philadephia Eagles), Malik Willis (Tennessee Titans), Sam Howell (Washington Commanders), Aaron Rodgers (maybe the New York Jets) and Miami’s Tagovailoa.

“There’s a narrative that’s out there that says, you know, Cam does not want to be a backup,” he said. “I never said I didn’t want to be a backup, so I’m going to take this time to explain who and what situation I would want to be a backup to and for.”

“Some of those guys may already have penciled-in backups that the franchise is probably OK with, and that’s fine,” Newton said. “I’m just voicing my opinion and I’m just getting the narrative out. And I didn’t want nobody kind of to assume or live in this false bravado like, ‘Yeah, right, Cam. Hang it up. Your heyday is over with.’

“The truth of the matter is, yes, I am 33, soon to be 34, and I do believe that I have a talent that not a lot of people have. But on another front, there’s so much that I can provide that somebody provided for me in my overall growth.”

Newton added that his phone hasn’t rung this offseason and with that in mind, it’s hard to imagine that the Dolphins reach out to the former Panthers and Patriots quarterback.

Not only did Miami pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option this offseason, but it also signed former Jets quarterback Mike White to a two-year contract. The Dolphins kept three quarterbacks on the roster last year and it’s hard to imagine that the team would move on from Skylar Thompson for Newton after starting a playoff game for the franchise last season.