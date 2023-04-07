Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou changes jersey number ahead of 2023 Season

As a rookie, Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou stood out on and off the field. The undrafted acorn from Texas A&M-Commerce not only won a roster spot during OTAs and training camp but quickly became one of the key contributors in Miami’s secondary.

On Thursday, Kohou took to Instagram to make a ground-breaking announcement that would send shockwaves throughout the Miami Dolphins fanbase.

That’s right!

After a season where the man nicknamed “Darth Kader” combined for 72 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and ten passes defended, he has now decided to hang up the No.28 and has officially changed his jersey number to the No. 4.

May the 4 be with him. — Sosa (@alohasosa808) April 7, 2023

May the 4 be with him — Cameron Sparks (@Cam3ronSparks) April 6, 2023

May the 4s be with him — Mad doggo (@Dogadoodle72) April 6, 2023

In January, Dolphins legend and cornerbacks coach/pass-game specialist Sam Madison talked about how proud he was of Kohou’s development in his first NFL season.

“When you talk about the little things, and you know you’re going to get some good, you’re going to get some bad. You expect that from a rookie, but just the way that he triggers, the way that his mindset is. He’s had a cast on his hand that really has hindered him from making a lot of other plays, but he doesn’t complain about it. He just goes to work. But just being consistent and having an opportunity as a rookie to not get overwhelmed by like you said, coming from a small school and being a starter and being relied on, on a consistent basis, moving from the star position out to the corner position. It’s a lot on his plate, but just being able to absorb all that stuff and then go out there and compete and play the way he’s playing and have the confidence that he has and making the plays, you tip your hat off to those guys.”

Now, heading into his second season with the Dolphins — in a secondary that features both Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey — Kohou is looking to continue his success and standout in Vic Fangio’s defense. The 24-year-old cornerback is expected to compete with Nik Needham for the No.3 spot, but with versatility playing on the outside, it’s anyone’s guess as to where he may line up this season.

(Spoiler Alert: I think he will ultimately win the job and be Miami’s starting slot corner)

One thing is for certain, if Kohou can raise his game to the next level, the Miami Dolphins’ secondary could be one of the best in all of football. And for a team that struggled defensively to compete throughout the 2022 season, that could be the difference between a playoff appearance on Super WildCard Weekend — and so much more!

What are your thoughts on Kader Kohou changing his jersey number? Are you excited to see what he does in year two alongside Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey in Vic Fangio’s defense? Will he succeed in the slot, or is he better suited on the outside? Let us know in the comments section below!