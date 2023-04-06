Eric Rowe joins the Carolina Panthers after four years with the Miami Dolphins

Eric Rowe will join the Carolina Panthers after playing 63 games in four years with the Miami Dolphins.

The Panthers announced on Thursday that Rowe, 30, was joining the franchise. The contract’s details aren’t yet available. Carolina completely rebuilt its safety group by signing former Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell on March 13.

#Panthers agree to terms with Eric Rowehttps://t.co/eDFZa7IVSo — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 6, 2023

Rowe played in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, earning two sacks and 50 total tackles. He set career-highs with 11 passes defended and two interceptions in 2020.

Drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles, Rowe spent three years with the New England Patriots before joining the Dolphins. He has five interceptions and one touchdown in his 100-game career.

Miami signed former Detroit Lions safety Deshon Elliot to pair with Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, and Verone McKinley III. That said, safety is a position general manager Chris Grier could pursue in the NFL draft.