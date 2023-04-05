Report: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill plans to retire after the 2025 NFL season

It’s a few years down the line, but the Miami Dolphins may lose their star receiver soon.

Tyreek Hill, who the Dolphins traded for last season, apparently has plans to retire from the NFL after the 2025 season, immediately following the end of his current contract, which expires in 2026.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill plans to retire after 2025 season https://t.co/AZOBCBqEBV pic.twitter.com/US3PGu6kTh — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 6, 2023

Hill made an appearance on the Totally Offensive podcast recently, with ex-teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter of the Kansas City Chiefs. When asked about his future plans, Hill stated “I’m going for 10 [seasons]. I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I’m gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life.” It’s worth noting that Hill has already played 7 full NFL seasons, meaning he’d have to play just three more before reaching his goal (2023, 2024, 2025).

Hill also mentioned a desire to get into content creation, saying “I really want to get into like the gaming space. I really want to get huge in that, and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I’m gonna just sign like different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors.”

Last season, Hill was one of the league’s best receivers, racking up 119 catches for 1,710 receiving yards, and 8 total touchdowns. If the Dolphins were to lose him, even in a few years, they’d be losing a truly elite player, with a skillset that only comes around once in a generation. One would hope the organization can convince Hill to change his mind, but they’ll have to cross that bridge when they come to it.

For the full interview, in which Hill also talks about his time with the Chiefs, as well as what positions the Dolphins may target in the 2023 NFL Draft, click HERE, or check out the video below!