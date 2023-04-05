Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill promises to be the Chiefs' “worst enemy” when the two teams meet in Arrowhead later this year

The Miami Dolphins’ opponents for the 2023 NFL season have been well-documented for a few months now, but for one player, no game on the schedule is bigger than his return to Arrowhead to face his former team.

Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins’ superstar wide receiver, posted a video on his SoulRunner social media account from an interview he did on Sports Radio 810 WHB that has fans of both teams buzzing. He not only promised to throw up the deuces when he takes on his former team but told Chiefs fans he’d make them pay.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead stadium this year. Guess what we’re going to do. Guess what we’re going to do. I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against you. I hate to do it. But guess what, I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all’s worst enemy that day. Y’all better change the signals. I know every signal you got!”

Earlier in the interview, Hill discussed what was running through his mind when he got off the plane and met head coach Mike McDaniel for the first time.

“As soon as I got off the plane in Miami, he shook my hand, and he’s like “Are you ready to go for 2000”... I was like, “Woah! Calvin Johnson’s record!? I was definitely excited, man. I already knew Jaylen Waddle was a special talent. And I saw the offense when he was in San Fran, and the way they used Deebo and Aiyuk, and I was like, bro, just imagining myself inside that offense. And here I am 1,700 yards later.”

Hill also discussed his time in Kansas City, what year he plans to retire, and what positions he thinks the Dolphins will target in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Spoiler Alert: Tight End and/or Linebacker)

For the full interview with Tyreek Hill, click HERE or play below!