Which Miami Dolphins Jersey Is Safest To Buy?

I know the title is odd but bear with me just a bit. All NFL fan bases love to buy and wear the jerseys of their own players as a way to support not only that player but the team that they love. Miami Dolphins fans are no different with some of you likely owning more jerseys than I own shirts. The hard part is picking just the right jersey to buy. The old classics are always a solid choice because they have already played and made their lasting mark on the franchise. I don’t know that I could attend a game during my lifetime without seeing a Marino jersey or one of the jerseys of one of the many stars of the 70s Dolphins. The problem comes when you decide to purchase a jersey of a current player on the roster. The problem I am talking about is of course the fact that many of us have purchased a jersey of a player that we really like/love only to see that player gone from the roster in a flash.

If you buy jerseys and you have not experienced that player then turning around and leaving, or being traded away or cut or some other horrible things occurring, then you are one of the few lucky ones. Some fans don’t care if a guy is only on the team for a year or two. They loved the player then and they love them now and will wear that jersey forever. Then there’s the rest of us. If I spend the stupid money that they charge (Seriously what does it cost to make these things vs what they sell them for?) for a jersey I want to know that the player is going to be around for at least a few seasons.

So tonight's question is which jerseys from the current list of players on our roster would you consider safe bets as a purchase with the assumption that the player will be around for a while?

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-