Report: Miami Dolphins hold visit with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

The 2023 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and the Miami Dolphins are in the market for a new linebacker. As per Ian Rapoport on Twitter, the Dolphins recently held a visit with Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Originally a safety, Overshown (6’3, 229 pounds) spent his entire collegiate career at Texas, converting to linebacker after his second year. As a senior, Overshown managed 96 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, and 4 sacks, all in just 12 games. His experience in the secondary also makes him adept in coverage as a linebacker, as he recorded 17 passes defended over his entire collegiate career.

Overall, the general scouting report on Overshown is that while he’s an extremely athletic football player with great lateral speed, he lacks the size and technique to play linebacker in the NFL, and will need serious coaching if he’s ever to reach that level. He’s projected to go in the third round of this year’s draft, and the Dolphins have a few picks (Round 2 - Pick 51, Round 3 - Pick 84) available in that range, if they wish to select him.

What do you think about Overshown? Should the Dolphins draft him? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!