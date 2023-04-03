The Phinsider Mailbag: What Miami Dolphins questions do you have?

We have no done this in a while, but it is time to bring back an old staple of The Phinsider. What questions do you have about the Miami Dolphins? The NFL? Football? It is time for you to ask your questions, filling up The Phinsider Mailbag for the first time this offseason.

All you have to do to submit your question is leave it below in the comments. We will collect them later this week and provide our thoughts, opinions, analysis, and updates.

The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. The Dolphins have made a splash to start the offseason by acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but have been fairly quiet the last could weeks. What is on your mind as we get closer to the start of the offseason training program?

You can always hit us up on Twitter as well. If you add #AskPhinsider to your tweets at any time, we will look to add it to the next published mailbag.