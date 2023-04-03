 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Miami Dolphins sign tight end Durham Smythe to two year extension

By Marek Brave
/ new
NFL: JAN 01 Dolphins at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and later confirmed by the Miami Dolphins themselves, tight end Durham Smythe has signed a two year extension with the club, tying him to Miami through 2025. The extension will pay the 27 year-old $5.5 million guaranteed, but has a max value of $8.75 million.

While many have thought the Dolphins to be bereft of talent in the tight end room after they let former starter Mike Gesicki leave for the New England Patriots in free agency, the Dolphins must feel otherwise — as indicated by the Smythe extension news today.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Smythe has recorded 88 receptions for 809 yards and three touchdowns through 79 career games played. He has also contributed four carries for four yards and one touchdown on the ground.

All options presumably remain on the table for the Dolphins regarding upgrades in the tight end room, but as of right now, Durham Smythe remains the top dog for Miami at that position group.

In This Stream

Dolphins free agency 2023: Tracking Miami rumors, reports, signings, trades, and more

View all 58 stories

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...