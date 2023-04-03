Miami Dolphins sign tight end Durham Smythe to two year extension

First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and later confirmed by the Miami Dolphins themselves, tight end Durham Smythe has signed a two year extension with the club, tying him to Miami through 2025. The extension will pay the 27 year-old $5.5 million guaranteed, but has a max value of $8.75 million.

The #Dolphins are signing TE Durham Smythe to a 2 year extension for $7.750M, with $5.5M fully guaranteed, per source. The deal includes a raise to $4.5M for 2023. Max value of $8.75M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 3, 2023

While many have thought the Dolphins to be bereft of talent in the tight end room after they let former starter Mike Gesicki leave for the New England Patriots in free agency, the Dolphins must feel otherwise — as indicated by the Smythe extension news today.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Smythe has recorded 88 receptions for 809 yards and three touchdowns through 79 career games played. He has also contributed four carries for four yards and one touchdown on the ground.

All options presumably remain on the table for the Dolphins regarding upgrades in the tight end room, but as of right now, Durham Smythe remains the top dog for Miami at that position group.