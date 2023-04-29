Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Draft Seventh Round Pick: Michigan OT Ryan Hayes

The Miami Dolphins have now made their fourth and final (barring any trades) selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, drafting Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes with the 238th overall pick (Round 7).

Hayes, 23, stands at 6’6, 298 pounds, and started 26 of his last 28 games at Michigan, earning second-team All-Big Ten Conference accolades in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he helped Michigan’s offensive line in the Joe Moore Award, recognizing the country’s top offensive line in college football.

Hayes joins a group headlined by veteran Terron Armstead, and will likely compete with Armstead, as well as the likes of Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt, Geron Christian, Kendall Lamm, and Kion Smith, for a roster spot.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft Picks

2nd Round (51st overall) - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

3rd Round (84th overall) - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

6th Round (197th overall) - Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

7th Round (238th overall) - Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan