Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Draft sixth round pick: Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins

The Miami Dolphins have made their third pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, a sixth-round selection.

By Kevin Nogle
The Miami Dolphins have made their sixth round pick, adding Stanford wide receivers Elijah Higgins with the 197th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. A senior, Higgins did not record any offensive stats back in 2019 as a freshman in one appearance. He played in four games as a sophomore before appearing 10 times as a junior and 12 times in his final season. He caught 119 passes in his career for 1,380 yards with six touchdowns. He joins a wide receivers group headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and that includes Cedrick Wilson, Jr., Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Chosen Anderson, Erik Exukanma, Freddie Swain, and Braylon Sanders.

Miami only had four picks scheduled to be made in this year’s Draft. In the second round, they selected South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, using the 51st overall pick. In the third round, they used the 84th overall pick to add Texas A&M running back Devon Achane. Following the pick of Higgins, the Dolphins now hold one more selection this year, a seventh-round selection, number 238 overall.

