Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft: Should the Dolphins have traded into first round? You did not think so

The Miami Dolphins sat out the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft, having had their scheduled pick forfeited after allegations of tampering with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton when they were both under contracts with other teams. It made for a 31-pick opening round and for a quiet night for the Dolphins and their fans.

But should the Dolphins have made a move back into the first round to grab one of those top college prospects? We asked that question in an DraftKings Sportsbook SB Nation Reacts poll yesterday, and you had a clear answer to that question.

Dolphins fans seem happy that Miami did not make a desperation move to grab one of the first 31 picks. According to our survey, 85 percent of Dolphins fans were “ok with the team not trading into the first round.”

Miami made their first pick with the 51st-overall selection, a second-round pick, when they selected South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith. They then used a third-round pick on Texas A&M running back Devon Achane. As the Draft continues into its third day on Saturday, Miami has two remaining picks, a sixth-round selection and a seventh-rounder.

