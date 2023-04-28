2023 NFL Draft: Dolphins add more speed to offense with Devon Achane

The Miami Dolphins offense was already one of the fastest in the league when you have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver. Raheem Mostert is also one of the faster running backs in the league and the Dolphins added more speed that room with the selection of Devon Achane in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As stated above, Achane is really fast and not afraid to run inside the tackles. But his biggest flaw is his size. He’s a small running back who is probably more suited as a complementary back and a mismatch nightmare. He also offers value as a kick returner.

The Dolphins running back room consist of Moster, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin. With the addition of Achane, Ahmed or Gaskin (or both) could be looking for a new team in a few months.