2023 NFL Draft: Dolphins bolster secondary with selection of Cam Smith

With their first selection of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins decided to make one of their strongest position groups even stronger by selecting defensive back Cam Smith with the 51st overall selection out of South Carolina.

Adding to the secondary didn’t seem like a draft need for the Dolphins after trading for Jalen Ramsey. But you can never have enough good cornerbacks on your roster and Smith will be a great addition to the Vic Fangio defense.

Smith is considered a zone cornerback who is versatile enough to play some safety and some slot cornerback. Interesting fact: Smith was college teammates with Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier’s son.