Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead set to announce Miami’s second-round draft pick

The Miami Dolphins are set to make their first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft tonight, and when they do, they will have a familiar face standing at the podium to make the team’s first selection. According to an official press release by the National Football League, Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead will be making Miami’s second-round draft pick.

Who are we hoping that I announce tonight??? @MiamiDolphins https://t.co/Hn7SlbF4QM — T. Stead (@T_Armstead72) April 28, 2023

Armstead, 31, signed with the Dolphins last offseason as one of the top free agents on the open market. He signed a five-year deal worth $ 75 million. And despite a foot injury he suffered back in week one, Armstead started 13 games in Miami. Now, he gets to announce the Dolphins' most critical draft pick — with a second-rounder that could ultimately go any direction.

Miami still has massive needs at tight end and right tackle. The latter would be perfect, considering Armstead is the leader on Miami’s offensive line. Could they draft Ohio State left tackle Dawand Jones, Syracuse tackle Matthew Bergeron, or North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch on day two? Or maybe they stick to a tight end like Georgia’s Darnell Washington and South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft. Running back could be an option too, but there are plenty of trade rumors going around that could impact the Dolphins' draft plans in their loaded backfield. Heck, even Will Levis could be available… Miami could also trade down or even out of the second round altogether, but that would be a mistake.

Nevertheless, whoever the Dolphins select, fans all over the world will both love and hate the pick. But either way, I’m excited to dive into the tape and start predicting what the 2023 Dolphins, and the future of the team, is really going to look like.

