NFL Draft 2023: Who are the best players left on Day 2 for the Miami Dolphins?

Day One of the 2023 NFL Draft is behind us, and as we look forward to Day Two, there’s plenty of talent still left on the board. Of course, with the Miami Dolphins forfeiting their Round 1 selection this year, they will need to make every selection count going forward. Armed with the 51st (Round 2), 84th (Round 3), 197th (Round 6), and 238th (Round 7) picks, here are a few of the best players left available for the Dolphins, all of whom would fill a pressing need.

At the 51st pick, a few of these players would be considered a fairly big reach on Day Two, at least according to SB Nation’s Joseph Acosta’s 200-player big board. However, the Dolphins’ positions of need are fairly obvious, and reaching a few spots to grab a player they’re in love with shouldn’t be of a concern.

On offense, after letting tight end Mike Gesicki walk in free agency, the likes of Michael Mayer, and Luke Musgrave, and Darnell Washington are enticing prospects. And although the Dolphins currently have four running backs on their roster, drafting a rookie isn’t out of the picture either, as a guy like Tank Bigsby would bring a lot of juice to the Dolphins backfield. On defense, Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley could be a promising addition to the Dolphins linebacking core, who’ve been fairly mediocre over the past few seasons.

Even with such few picks, the Dolphins still have plenty of options on the table. It’s only a matter of making each selection count, and drafting to fulfill the team’s most pressing needs.

