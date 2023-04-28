Should the Miami Dolphins pursue Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift?

When one door closes, another one opens for the Miami Dolphins while in the pursuit of improving the tean’s group of running backs.

Rumors swirled that the Dolphins were interested in trading up in the 2023 NFL Draft to acquire Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The Detroit Lions squashed Miami’s hopes by selecting Gibbs with the No. 12 pick of the draft on Thursday night.

That said, the addition of Gibbs means that another running back might now be available — former second-round pick D’Andre Swift. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Lions are receiving calls and Swift, 24, is “poised” to leave Detroit.

Sources: The #Lions are receiving trade calls on running back D’Andre Swift, whose representatives have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Rkf16dylaL — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 28, 2023

Swift has one year left on his rookie deal and will count for $2,716,929 against the salary cap in 2023. The former Georgia tailback averaged 4.6 yards per carry since entering the league and has scored 18 rushing touchdowns. A threat through the air, Swift has at least 45 receptions in each of his three seasons.

With an average of 7.7 yards per reception, Swift has the versatility coach Mike McDaniel is searching for at tailback. Not only does he have the speed to attack the gaps in an outside zone offense, but also threatens the sidelines when defenses try to attack the middle of the field.

The Dolphins have just four picks in the draft and each of Miami’s first two picks (No. 54 and No. 81) seem a bit too rich for a tailback with one year left on his contract.

That said, if the Dolphins trade back and pick up a pick in the fourth or fifth round, Swift could be the perfect addition to Miami’s group of running backs.