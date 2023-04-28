Should the Dolphins have traded into the first round? SB Nation Reacts wants to know

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft came and went last night, with the Miami Dolphins have a quiet evening with no moves made. Miami lost their first round pick due to tampering charges in relation to impermissible contact with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton when they were under contracts with other teams. But, should the Dolphins have made a move into the first round to make up for the punishment?

Our latest SB Nation Reacts poll is here to ask you that question. Did Miami make a mistake by not moving up into the first 31 picks this year? Should they have made that move, positioning themselves to get one of the top college prospects this year? Vote in the poll below and feel free to discuss in the comments as well.