NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining players for Round 2 on Friday

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has come to an end, with the first 31 picks made. As expected, it was a fairly quiet night for the Miami Dolphins, who did not have a pick in the round. There was still plenty of action, with players selected and trades made all over the board throughout the night.

The evening started with the Carolina Panthers, who had previously traded up to the first overall position in a deal with the Chicago Bears, selecting quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama. The Houston Texans then did exactly what everyone expected by taking the other top-rated quarterback, selecting Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. The the Texans did something no one expected and moved back up to the third-overall pick, making a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, to make back-to-back picks and adding Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.

After all the chaos and selections were complete for the first round, who is still remaining for the second round on Friday? Taking a look at SB Nation’s Joseph Acosta’s 200-player big board, the 80 best remaining players are:

14 Brian Branch, S, Alabama

16 Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

17 Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

18 Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

20 O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

21 Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

26 Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

28 BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

31 Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

34 Steve Avila, OG, TCU

38 Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

39 Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

41 Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

42 Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

44 Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

45 Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

46 Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

47 John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

48 Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

49 Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

51 Cody Mauch, OL ,North Dakota State

52 Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

54 Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

55 Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

56 Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

57 DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

58 Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

59 Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

60 Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

61 AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest

62 Chandler Zavala, IOL, NC State

63 Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

64 Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

65 Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

66 Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

67 Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

68 Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

69 Joe Tipmann, C, Wisconsin

70 Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

71 Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

72 TyJae Spears, RB, Tulane

73 Tuli Tulipulotu, EDGE, USC

74 Ji’Aiyir Brown, S, Penn State

75 Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

76 Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

77 Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

78 Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

79 Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

80 Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

81 Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

82 Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

83 Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

84 Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

85 Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

86 Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

87 Daniel Scott, S, Cal

88 Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

89 Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

90 Tank Dell, WR, Houston

91 Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

92 Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

93 Riley Moss, CB, Iowa, Senior

94 Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

95 Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

96 Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

97 Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

98 Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

99 Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

100 Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

101 Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

102 Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois

103 DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

104 Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

105 Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

106 Henry To’oto’o, LB, Alabama

107 Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pitt

108 Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

109 KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson

110 Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

111 Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland