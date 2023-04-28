NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining players for Round 2 on Friday

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has come to an end, with the first 31 picks made. As expected, it was a fairly quiet night for the Miami Dolphins, who did not have a pick in the round. There was still plenty of action, with players selected and trades made all over the board throughout the night.
The evening started with the Carolina Panthers, who had previously traded up to the first overall position in a deal with the Chicago Bears, selecting quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama. The Houston Texans then did exactly what everyone expected by taking the other top-rated quarterback, selecting Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. The the Texans did something no one expected and moved back up to the third-overall pick, making a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, to make back-to-back picks and adding Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.
After all the chaos and selections were complete for the first round, who is still remaining for the second round on Friday? Taking a look at SB Nation’s Joseph Acosta’s 200-player big board, the 80 best remaining players are:
14 Brian Branch, S, Alabama
16 Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
17 Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
18 Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
20 O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
21 Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
26 Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
28 BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
31 Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
34 Steve Avila, OG, TCU
38 Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
39 Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
41 Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
42 Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
44 Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern
45 Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
46 Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
47 John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
48 Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
49 Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
51 Cody Mauch, OL ,North Dakota State
52 Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
54 Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
55 Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
56 Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
57 DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
58 Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
59 Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
60 Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
61 AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest
62 Chandler Zavala, IOL, NC State
63 Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
64 Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
65 Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
66 Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
67 Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
68 Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
69 Joe Tipmann, C, Wisconsin
70 Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
71 Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
72 TyJae Spears, RB, Tulane
73 Tuli Tulipulotu, EDGE, USC
74 Ji’Aiyir Brown, S, Penn State
75 Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
76 Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
77 Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
78 Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State
79 Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
80 Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
81 Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
82 Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
83 Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
84 Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
85 Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
86 Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
87 Daniel Scott, S, Cal
88 Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
89 Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
90 Tank Dell, WR, Houston
91 Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
92 Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
93 Riley Moss, CB, Iowa, Senior
94 Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
95 Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
96 Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
97 Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
98 Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
99 Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
100 Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
101 Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
102 Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois
103 DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
104 Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
105 Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
106 Henry To’oto’o, LB, Alabama
107 Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pitt
108 Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green
109 KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson
110 Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
111 Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
