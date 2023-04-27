 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins’ dream of drafting Jahmyr Gibbs dies with Detroit’s selection at pick 12 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Lions make Gibbs the second running back taken in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Marek Brave
According to multiple reports, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is a huge fan of former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ game. There was plenty of chatter surrounding the Dolphins’ interest in the pass catching specialist at their first selection — pick number 51 in the second round.

Turns out, that was a pipe dream all along, as the Detroit Lions made Gibbs the second running back taken in the 2023 NFL Draft when they nabbed him with the 12th overall selection in the first round.

If Gibbs had slipped into the twenties, one does have to wonder if Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier would have pulled the trigger on a trade up for the talented player, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be for Miami.

Now, we wait to see if the Dolphins will make a blockbuster deal for a veteran running back like Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, etc, or if they take one with one of their four selections left in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Either way, we’ll make sure to keep you updated on all of the happenings regarding the Miami Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Draft!

